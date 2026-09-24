CPI Card Group has partnered with Bankjoy to let community banks and credit unions push debit and credit cards into digital wallets.

Under the agreement, institutions using Bankjoy can offer CPI's push provisioning service to their customers, who can then add debit and credit cards to digital wallets from within their bank's or credit union's mobile app or online banking portal.

How the service works for issuers

Push provisioning allows an issuer to make eligible card credentials available in a digital wallet as soon as they are issued. According to CPI, this gives cardholders immediate access to their accounts and limits disruption when cards are reissued.

The model depends on the provider's existing technical connections. CPI maintains integrations with digital wallets, card networks, and payment processors, and handles the updates required to keep the service compatible with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. The company presents this as a way to lower the back-end complexity and ongoing maintenance that issuers typically take on when provisioning cards to wallets, leaving institutions free to concentrate on the customer-facing side of the service.

Consumer demand and activation data

CPI supports the case for push provisioning with its own research. In a 2025 CPI consumer survey, 71% of respondents aged 18 to 37 said they would find it appealing for their financial institution to add new payment details to their digital wallet. Separate CPI data indicates that issuers adopting push provisioning can raise card activation rates by 15% to 20%.

Rob Dixon, Chief Digital Officer at CPI, framed the partnership in terms of top-of-wallet positioning. Cards already stored in a customer's preferred wallet have an advantage when that customer pays by phone, and the arrangement is intended to help Bankjoy's clients secure everyday card usage from the point of issuance.

Implications for community financial institutions

For Bankjoy, the partnership responds to shifting cardholder expectations. Weiwei Duncan, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Bankjoy, described push provisioning as fast becoming a standard requirement among cardholders, adding that community financial institutions need a way to deliver it without the complexity or cost associated with enterprise-scale deployments.

The arrangement pairs two providers with overlapping customer bases. CPI supplies physical and digital payment solutions to thousands of US financial institutions, as well as processors, fintechs, and prepaid programme managers. Bankjoy's platform combines APIs, AI-driven insights, and digital tools for banks and credit unions. As a result, smaller institutions on Bankjoy's platform can access wallet provisioning through their existing digital banking provider.