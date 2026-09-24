US-based Centreville Bank has selected Jack Henry's core processing platform and integrated solutions to support its growth.

According to the official press release, the mutual bank sees the move as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen its technology, expand its capabilities, and support further growth across Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The technology decision should be read against this growth. Both parties explicitly link the selection to the bank's widening commercial business and geographic footprint, which suggests the bank expects its infrastructure to support a larger and more complex operation.

Technology components

Alongside core processing, the bank will deploy four Jack Henry products. The Banno Digital Platform will provide digital banking for retail and business customers. JHA Treasury Management will offer cash management functionality for commercial clients, which is relevant given the bank's stated focus on commercial lending.

Two components are new to the bank. The first is Enterprise Workflow, and the second is Synapsys, Jack Henry's customer relationship management platform. According to the announcement, both are intended to automate manual processes, improve internal efficiency, and create a more consistent experience for customers and staff.

Taken together, the selection covers the bank's system of record, customer-facing digital channels, commercial cash management, and internal operations. That scope goes beyond a digital front-end upgrade. It is a broader restructuring of how the bank runs its technology stack.

Decision factors

Jillian J. DeShiro, EVP, Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Centreville Bank, said the institution wanted technology that could support continued growth and let it add capabilities as customer needs change, while keeping its personalised service model. The bank cited Jack Henry's long-term technology strategy, its focus on continuous development, and its capacity to support future growth.

At the same time, Jonathan Baltzell, President of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry, said that as Centreville Bank expands its commercial business and geographic reach, it needs technology that can scale alongside it.

What remains undisclosed

The announcement does not include an implementation timeline, migration schedule, or financial terms, and it does not name the bank's previous core provider. For Jack Henry, the agreement adds a USD 3 billion-asset mutual institution with a growing commercial franchise to its client base. For Centreville Bank, the adoption of workflow and CRM tools it has not previously used indicates that operational efficiency is as much a priority as customer-facing capability.