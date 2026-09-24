The offering integrates payment processing, booking deposits, cards on file, contactless card readers, secure payment links, reconciliation, and payout management into the workflows businesses already use on the platform to manage appointments and client relationships.

Yocale Pay is available as part of the wider Yocale platform and, in Canada and the US, as a standalone payment solution. Online payment capabilities are offered across 40 countries, while in-person terminal capabilities are available in 21 countries.

Payments tied to bookings and client records

The product is aimed at salons, barbershops, medspas, nail and lash studios, massage practices, and similar businesses. At the booking stage, merchants can require a deposit or a card on file, with policies set by service, new-client status, or a client's no-show history. This allows businesses to protect revenue before an appointment takes place.

At checkout, staff can accept contactless payments through integrated card readers, charge a saved or manually entered card, or send a secure payment link for remote collection. The standalone service also includes Tap to Pay applications for Android and iPhone. Recurring billing with automated renewals is supported, as are prepaid service packages tracked against the client relationship.

Every full or partial payment, refund, and disputed charge remains linked to the relevant invoice and client file. Refunds, dispute tracking, and chargeback responses are managed against the original payment record. On the back end, businesses can track payouts, reconcile fees, and refunds at transaction level, generate commission and revenue reports, and choose payout schedules. As Yocale businesses sell retail products alongside services, payments for both can be handled through the same system.

Market and strategic context

According to Statista, the global beauty and personal care product market is projected to generate approximately USD 698 billion in revenue in 2026. Within this sector, financial operations have historically been separated from day-to-day scheduling through disconnected systems, a gap Yocale Pay is designed to close by keeping deposits, checkout, refunds, and payouts within the same platform.

Aydin Asli, Chief Executive Officer of Yocale.ai., said that connecting payments directly to invoices, bookings, and client records reduces administrative work, simplifies reconciliation, and creates a data foundation for reporting and automation. Moreover, it was added that the launch expands Yocale.ai's role from managing business operations to supporting the financial activity flowing through the platform.

The introduction of Yocale Pay advances the financial technology and payment strategy previously disclosed by the company, which is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTC markets, and the Frankfurt exchange. Yocale.ai states that, as adoption and payment volume grow, the product has the potential to add transaction-based revenue alongside its SaaS subscription revenue. The company also expects the offering to deepen customer engagement and expand the transaction data available for its reporting and automation features.