I&M Bank, a banking group operating across East Africa and Mauritius, has partnered with Surecomp, a trade finance technology provider, to digitise its trade finance operations. The implementation will begin in Kenya before expanding to Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, and Bank One in Mauritius, which is part of the I&M Group. The initiative will provide a digital platform for managing trade finance activities across the participating markets.

Surecomp solutions to support the regional rollout

The implementation will use Surecomp’s DOKA-NG and RIVO solutions to digitise trade finance processes. The technology is expected to reduce manual work and paperwork associated with trade transactions and support the bank’s digital processing capabilities. I&M Bank expects the technology to improve turnaround times for customers and support increasing trade volumes across its markets. The bank also expects the platform to support its operational efficiency, risk management, and compliance processes.

The platform will bring different stages of the trade finance journey into a more integrated workflow, reducing the need for separate manual processes and document handling. This is intended to give the bank a more consistent approach to processing trade transactions as the solution is introduced across its regional network. Surecomp’s RIVO platform provides a digital channel for collaboration between financial institutions and corporate customers, while DOKA-NG supports back-office trade finance processing

Partnership supports trade finance expansion

The partnership forms part of I&M Bank's investment in technology and digital capabilities across its regional operations. The initiative will support the bank's trade finance activities as it serves businesses across its regional markets. It is also expected to provide a more consistent approach to trade finance processing across the participating entities, while allowing the bank to manage trade-related activities through digital workflows