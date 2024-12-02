UK and US launch joint taskforce on digital assets and markets

Officials from the UK and US finance ministries have launched a joint initiative aimed at supporting collaboration in emerging areas of financial markets.

The newly created Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future will look at digital assets, capital markets and other innovative activities as both countries adapt to regulatory and technological changes. The decision was announced following a meeting at Downing Street, where representatives from both governments held discussions with industry participants. The gathering reaffirmed the long-standing financial ties between London and New York, which remain among the most influential centres of global finance.

Focusing on digital assets and capital markets

The task force will be responsible for preparing recommendations within 180 days. Its work will be channelled through the UK–US Financial Regulatory Working Group and will draw on input from regulators and market participants in both jurisdictions. According to officials, the initiative will consider short and medium-term approaches to cooperation on digital assets while legal and regulatory frameworks continue to evolve. Longer-term collaboration, including opportunities to support innovation in wholesale digital markets, will also be assessed.

Alongside digital assets, the taskforce will examine how to improve links between UK and US capital markets. This includes identifying ways to ease cross-border fundraising and reduce barriers for firms operating on both sides of the Atlantic. The group will be chaired jointly by HM Treasury and the US Treasury and will include regulators overseeing capital markets and digital assets.

Industry specialists are expected to contribute to the process, ensuring that the recommendations reflect market realities and align with the interests of businesses, investors and financial institutions.