Banglalink and its sole shareholder VEON have reportedly written to the Bangladesh Bank and expressed their interest in obtaining a digital banking licence in Bangladesh.

Following this announcement, in the letter, the companies stated that they remain firmly committed to contributing to Bangladesh's digital financial services landscape, as well as highly optimistic about its potential to further optimise financial inclusion, foster development, and support sustainable economic growth.

In addition, according to The Business Standard, the companies aim to reiterate their interest in securing a digital banking license. With the application window now reopened, the letter reaffirmed their commitment to submitting a comprehensive application in due course.

More information on Banglalink’s strategy to secure a digital banking licence from the Bangladesh Bank

The two companies had previously discussed this initiative with the governor during meetings held in Dhaka in September 2024, as well as in Washington in April 2025. However, according to an official comment for TBS, the company has not yet formally applied for the licence. At the same time, global digital operator VEON has a proven track record in digital financial services through its operations such as Simply! in Kazakhstan, Beepul in Uzbekistan, and JazzCash in Pakistan.

Furthermore, VEON and Banglalink mentioned that their experience with this regulated platform (particularly in segments such as nationwide customer and merchant enablement, risk management, interoperability, financial literacy and inclusion, as well as cybersecurity, and fraud prevention) can be responsibly transferred and localised in the region of Bangladesh in order to further support the country's transition toward a digitally driven, cashless economy.

Following this initiative, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.