Digital bank Tangerine has signed a strategic agreement with Engine by Starling aimed at providing an advanced banking platform for its clients across Canada.

As part of the 10-year agreement, Tangerine Bank is set to upgrade its core digital banking system to Engine’s cloud-native platform, in turn allowing it to improve its client experience across the Canadian market and support its next phase of development.

Tangerine positions itself as Engine’s first North American client after the UK-based company announced offices in New York and Toronto earlier in 2025. With operations started in 2022 and being Starling Group’s banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business, the firm assists Salt Bank in Romania and AMP Bank GO in Australia.

Expanded offering for the Canadian market

Through Engine’s SaaS platform, Tangerine’s clients will be able to benefit from optimal digital onboarding, chequing accounts, instant access savings, overdrafts, debit cards, and smart money management capabilities, including card controls and spending insights, provided via an intuitive mobile app. In the background, Engine’s end-to-end platform will offer an improved account view and augment the features and support tools the digital bank needs to minimise operational costs and friction for employees.

Furthermore, the decision to select Engine can be based on the latter’s capabilities, which will enable Tangerine to build advanced banking services for its clients, offering an optimal banking experience that includes intuitive, tailored capabilities that meet client needs. Talking about this agreement, Tangerine officials mention that Engine’s modern core banking system delivers an end-to-end platform on which the company can develop efficiently and continuously, decreasing the time-to-market for new products and tools.

Engine by Starling officials added that the 10-year agreement with Tangerine comes as a significant milestone and represents the largest deal signed by the company to date. The collaboration comes after Engine’s expansion into the North American market, with the firm aiming to support its global growth and to launch additional capabilities as part of its offering. As part of the deal, Tangerine is set to benefit from a dedicated Engine team located regionally, who will work on providing an updated suite of digital capabilities and solutions.