Ant Digital Technologies (Ant DT) has revealed its full-scenario AI solutions to the global market, with the company announcing several new tools.

Among the presented solutions, unveiled at Hong Kong FinTech Week, Ant DT mentioned large-model agent platform Agentar, AI security and risk platform ZOLOZ, and AI-powered mobile banking solutions, among others. The company’s full-scenario AI offering provides end-to-end capabilities, such as large-model agents, knowledge engineering, data governance, and full-stack risk control, to support financial institutions and enterprises around the globe in scaling their operations, improving customer experiences, and increasing risk posture during the evolution of AI.

Ant DT’s AI offering

As the increase in generative AI has brought new threats, Ant DT intends to mitigate these issues, especially those caused by deepfakes, through ZOLOZ, which offers fraud detection and protection and ensures increased security for enterprise customers and assets. The solution’s eKYC capability is currently serving several local partners across Hong Kong.

When it comes to business development, Ant DT’s marketing agent conducts intelligent data analysis and generates tailored marketing strategies based on business objectives. For the customer experience, the company is set to offer AI mobile banking and roll out a conversation-as-a-service model, with customers being able to leverage natural language to request services. The AI assistant then responds in real time and finalises transactions such as transfers, repayments, and pension inquiries.

Furthermore, the decision to expand its offering and focus on AI follows data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) showing that over 75% of financial institutions in the region have incorporated AI into their operations by 2025.

Latest news from Ant

Just a month before unveiling its full-scenario AI solutions, Ant International rolled out its AI SHIELD to optimise financial AI security for clients and partners. The solution was developed to safeguard AI systems from threats and vulnerabilities, as well as to augment how AI-driven financial services stay secure and compliant as AI transforms global finance. AI SHIELD also aimed to minimise the risk of AI service vulnerabilities, including unauthorised access and data leakage by 90% by using advanced assessment methods and running safeguards.