AI fintech Optasia has made its appearance on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa’s biggest IPO of the year, outlining plans to expand in Asia and Latin America. The company, established in 2012, operates in 38 markets across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Its platform uses artificial intelligence and extensive data analysis to evaluate creditworthiness and extend microloans and cash advances to consumers who lack access to formal financial services. Optasia partners with mobile operators such as MTN Group and Vodacom to distribute its products through digital channels.

We initially reported on Optasia’s plans to go public on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in October 2025. At the time, the company was aiming to raise up to USD 375 million from a mix of new and existing shares.

Plans to expand in Asia and Latin America

Optasia officials said the company plans to broaden its geographic footprint, particularly in Asia and Latin America, while continuing to build its presence across African markets. Future initiatives include introducing new credit solutions, such as virtual lending and Buy Now, Pay later products. Representatives from the firm added that it may engage in acquisitions in selected markets to support its regional growth strategy.

Financial institutions Morgan Stanley and Standard Bank assisted with the listing, while Investec acted as bookrunner. According to market observers, Optasia’s public debut could influence other technology-driven firms to consider listings on African exchanges, particularly as investor interest in artificial intelligence and digital finance continues to expand.

Officials from local investment firm 27four Investment Managers commented that the listing could help refresh South Africa’s equity market, traditionally dominated by mining and banking sectors, and reaffirm the JSE’s ability to host large, innovation-focused companies.