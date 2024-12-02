Froda and Triffin partner to unlock GBP 100 mln for UK SMEs

Froda has partnered with UK-based AI finance platform Triffin to make up to GBP 100 million in flexible financing available to British consumer brands. The collaboration embeds Froda’s working capital solution into Triffin’s automated finance platform, allowing businesses to access financing directly within their daily financial operations. The partnership comes in the context of ongoing liquidity challenges for UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Industry data indicates that many businesses are postponing investment plans to rebuild cash reserves, which remain below pre-pandemic levels. The funding shortfall for UK SMEs is estimated at around GBP 22 billion, and the issue has attracted political attention, with parliamentary discussions highlighting concerns about the limitations of traditional lending models.

Addressing liquidity pressures among UK SMEs

Triffin’s platform uses AI-driven finance agents to automate processes such as payroll management, invoice collection, financial reporting, and inventory forecasting. By embedding Froda’s lending capability, the integration aims to help brands manage two persistent working capital issues: upfront inventory costs and delays in retail or wholesale payments.

A representative from Froda described SME financing as being in a transitional phase, with the market shifting from conventional lending frameworks to models that better align with modern business operations. The representative added that the partnership reflects growing adoption of Embedded Finance solutions among Froda’s UK partners.

Similarly, an official from Triffin noted that the collaboration aligns with the company’s goal of enabling AI-driven finance management for consumer brands, helping clients prioritise growth without being constrained by outdated funding systems.

Since launching its Embedded Finance offering in 2022, Froda has expanded into several European markets, including the Nordics, Ireland, and Germany. The company, supervised by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, has provided over 120,000 loans through automated systems that deliver funding decisions in about a minute.

The Froda–Triffin integration went live in October 2025, expanding access to digital financing tools for UK small businesses.