Ramco Payce, a global payroll solution by Ramco Systems, has been certified as a Workday Global Payroll Connect partner.

The programme helps organisations standardise multi-country payroll, improve governance, and optimise operational efficiency across markets. This means that enterprises can maintain a consistent experience across countries.

HR and workforce management solutions

Leveraging Workday GPC, Ramco Payce can offer automated integrations that scale from single-country rollouts to large programmes, enabling customers to enter country-specific payroll inputs directly in Workday and track payroll and readiness across multiple countries in a single view. Additionally, they can access official documents and results natively within the platform once payroll is approved.

For enterprises, this means faster implementations, a unified access model through Workday, consistent governance, and a lower cost of integration and change management. GPC delivers an end-to-end experience for payroll practitioners and employees, boosts satisfaction and engagement with a simpler experience, and enables data-driven business decisions, according to Workplace. The solution aims to reduce deployment times and costly integrations while meeting ever-evolving country-specific tax regulations and compliance standards.

Key features include bi-directional REST APIs, which enable third-party systems to easily flow and query data from Workday, direct access to third-party payroll data in one place, improved employee self-service capabilities, and optimised audit trails via checklists.

The move reflects Ramco Systems’ commitment to simplifying global payroll and offering businesses a unified experience through Ramco Payce’s next-gen payroll engine. The two companies share a vision to enable low-code configurability, faster implementations, and a better employee experience.

Ramco Payce is powered by continuous developments and operates in over 150 countries. The solution delivers a simple integration with HCM providers, offering a solution that can be deployed on-cloud or leveraged as a managed service. With new capabilities regarding self-service reporting, an actionable payroll workspace, serverless payroll, and a fast implementation, Ramco Payce leverages robotic process automation and AI to offer an improved payroll experience.