UK-based business management platform Tide has announced that it has obtained a strategic investment from TPG, raising its valuation to USD 1.5 billion.

The investment received from TPG, which is a global alternative asset management company, supports Tide’s development journey, with the newly added capital accelerating its international growth and enabling it to advance its investment into agentic AI.

Morgan Stanley acted as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Tide for the investment. Additionally, Torch Partners served as financial advisor to TPG.

Tide’s growth strategy across the globe

The primary and secondary investment, which reached USD 120 million, was led by TPG. In addition to the company, the round saw participation from existing investor the Apac Digital Funds. The milestone underlines Tide’s position in the European fintech landscape, as well as its capabilities.

The investment in Tide was conducted through The Rise Funds, the multi-sector strategy of TPG’s global impact investing platform, which collaborates with businesses to support scalable, positive change together with strong financial returns. Until now, the fund has invested in over 85 impact-focused companies, together with its founders and entrepreneurs.

According to Tide, the capital will accelerate its international expansion, building on its UK business, where it currently supports approximately 800,000 members with 14% of the SME market. When it comes to its global presence, in India, the company experienced significant growth and now assists over 800,000 members. Tide also recently rolled out its operations in Germany and introduced its credit solutions as its first proposition in France. In the future, the company intends to deliver the full service suite of its UK platform to each of its international markets.

Furthermore, the funding is set to also assist in product development, with Tide aiming to direct it towards broadening and deepening its offering and, in turn, help more customers save resources, specifically time and money. At the time of writing, the company has already invested in AI, and the newly added capital will further enable it to accelerate this.