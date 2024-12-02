Digital finance platform Atome has entered into a USD 48 million loan channelling collaboration with Maya Bank, aiming to scale access to credit for individuals across the Philippines.

As part of this alliance, Maya Bank aims to provide creditworthy Filipinos with greater access to responsible financing. As the authorised digital bank within the Maya ecosystem, the financial institution boasts one of the country’s most comprehensive digital fintech platforms, integrating payments, savings, credit, and deposits in a single ecosystem for both consumers and businesses.

Serving the needs of Filipinos

With this loan channelling initiative, Maya Bank and Atome seek to continue supporting the development of a more inclusive financial ecosystem in the Philippines, creating a strong foundation for responsible, technology-driven financial enablement. According to Atome’s officials, partnering with Maya Bank is set to expand access to responsible, risk-managed, and transparent flexible payment options that make more products and services available to Filipinos. Since the launch of its operations in 2019, Atome has been focusing on improving lives through financial access and technology. The collaboration with Maya Bank marks a step forward in this commitment, with the company aiming to assist individuals across the Philippines with solutions that fit their needs.

Furthermore, Maya Bank, which enables the digital banking experience of consumers and enterprises across the Maya family of products, including Maya all-in-one app, Maya Business, and Maya Center, highlighted that working with Atome will allow it to boost credit access by leveraging digital technology. Through this, the two organisations aim to bring efficient, secure, and responsible financing to underserved customers, assisting them in building financial confidence and long-term resilience.