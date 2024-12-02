Bankjoy partners with Investifi to enable in-app investing

Bankjoy and InvestiFi have entered a partnership aimed at integrating digital investing tools into online and mobile banking platforms used by credit unions and banks.

Through this collaboration, institutions that already use Bankjoy’s technology will be able to offer customers and members access to investments in shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies directly through their existing current accounts. The service will also include access to InvestiFi’s educational resources, designed to support informed decision-making among retail investors.

Expanding digital wealth management options

Officials from Bankjoy said that the integration responds to shifting customer behaviour, as more consumers manage their investments through mobile applications. They noted that embedding wealth management functions within banking apps could help local banks and credit unions maintain engagement and reduce customer attrition at a time when deposits are increasingly flowing to external trading platforms.

InvestiFi’s platform is designed to help financial institutions retain deposits and attract new users by providing guided investing tools that align with individual risk profiles and preferences. Representatives from InvestiFi said the partnership with Bankjoy would allow the company to work more closely with community-based financial institutions and strengthen their capacity to offer seamless investment features within existing digital environments.

Founded in 2015, Bankjoy supplies digital banking technology to more than 80 financial institutions, offering services such as online account opening, loan applications, and business banking tools. InvestiFi, meanwhile, provides technology that enables trading directly to and from deposit accounts, positioning itself as a platform that helps smaller institutions compete in digital wealth management.