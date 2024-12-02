NVIDIA has announced plans to invest GBP 2 billion into the UK’s AI sector, aiming to support the expansion of startups and strengthen the country’s technological infrastructure.

The move follows the company’s recent pledge to build large-scale AI supercomputers in the US, underscoring a transatlantic focus on AI development. The funding will be deployed alongside venture capital partners, including Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton Capital, Hoxton Ventures and Phoenix Court. Collectively, they aim to provide British startups with both financial support and access to advanced computing resources.

Addressing barriers to AI growth

According to the official press release, for several years, scaling AI businesses in the UK has been limited by restricted access to high-performance computing, a shortage of venture funding outside London, and rising operational costs. NVIDIA Company representatives stated that the latest commitment is designed to help overcome these constraints and ensure capital reaches entrepreneurs in regions such as Oxford, Cambridge, Manchester and London.

Moreover, officials from NVIDIA emphasised that the UK’s mix of established universities, research institutions, and entrepreneurial activity provides favourable conditions for AI development. They described the investment as an opportunity to strengthen those foundations by expanding access to resources and enabling more startups to enter the market.

UK government officials also framed the investment as a signal of long-term confidence in the country’s position in the global AI sector. They noted that the capital injection and associated infrastructure would contribute to job creation and the commercialisation of research-led projects.

Representatives from the participating venture funds echoed this view, adding that the collaboration is intended to close the gap between the UK’s recognised AI talent pool and the infrastructure needed to scale businesses to an international level. They argued that additional capital and computing power will allow British startups to compete more effectively with global rivals.