AZZUR has announced its partnership with TIS GRUPA in order to accelerate smart finance integrations across the region of Europe.

Following this announcement, the partnership will focus on supporting TIS GRIPA’s operational growth, as well as accelerating the process of expanding the client project pipeline.

As AAZZUR will continue to scale up to meet increasing demand, the collaboration with TIS GRUPA is expected to optimise the process of delivering capacity across multiple phases of the client journey, from initial configuration to full integration and operation. In addition, the partnership will play a key role in streamlining complex fintech implementations across Europe, as both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the AZZUR x TIS GRUPA partnership

According to the official press release, AAZZUR and TIS GRUPA are set to collaborate on the process of orchestrating multi-vendor deployments, including BaaS platforms, KYC providers, and core banking systems, leading client SQA processes and ensuring high-quality standards, Smart Block Integration of AAZZUR’s modular smart finance infrastructure, as well as supporting clients in tailoring and operationalising Embedded Finance services.

Furthermore, both companies are currently working on realising the partnership’s opportunities and building joint visibility. This marks an important step in AAZZUR’s and TIS GRUPA’s scale-up journey and development, as they continue to grow their suite of solutions and enable fintech partners, banks, brands, and platforms with the possibility to unlock Embedded Finance at speed.