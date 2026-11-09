Financial infrastructure company TeamSec, backed by Rasmal Ventures, has set out the next stage of its plan to connect credit origination with capital markets. The company aims to create financing and investment channels between credit providers and institutional investors across the Türkiye–Gulf corridor. TeamSec has a base in Istanbul and holds a DIFC Innovation Licence in Dubai.

Technology, origination, and capital markets

TeamSec is building its model around three parts: technology developed within TeamSec; credit origination through TeamSec Finance, which holds an operating licence from Türkiye's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) and has provided more than USD 50 million in financing; and planned capital markets structuring and distribution through TeamSec Capital, subject to regulatory approval.

Since launching in 2022 with securitisation technology, which was used in processes involving more than 200,000 loans in its initial year of operation, the company has expanded into credit origination, risk analytics, and portfolio management. TeamSec says it has arranged more than USD 2 billion in securitisation transactions.

Plans for an end-to-end transaction

On 23 July 2026, the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (CMB) approved the application to establish Teamsec Menkul Değerler AŞ (TeamSec Capital). The approval covers only the establishment of the company and is not an operating licence. TeamSec Capital is expected to begin operations in 2027, subject to the necessary approvals, after which TeamSec plans to complete a transaction in which credit originated by TeamSec Finance is structured and placed with institutional investors.

Esad Erkam Köroğlu, Founder and CEO of TeamSec, said the gap between where credit is created and where capital is raised is an infrastructure problem rather than a product problem. Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Partner at Rasmal Ventures, said TeamSec is building financial infrastructure where Türkiye and the Gulf are converging. Rasmal Ventures and Deniz Ventures backed TeamSec in a USD 7.6 million funding round in 2025.