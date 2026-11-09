Starling Bank has announced a business credit card offering uncapped 1% cashback, no annual fee, and no foreign exchange charges for SMEs.

The card, built into the Starling app, will offer credit limits from GBP 2,000 to GBP 100,000, up to 55 days of interest-free spending on purchases, and a variable APR of 24.90%. Early access will open shortly for selected limited company customers, who will receive an email invitation to apply. Both physical and digital cards will be available.

Cashback and card benefits

Cardholders will receive 1% cashback each month, with no cap on the amount they can earn. The absence of an annual fee and foreign exchange charges means businesses can use the card for overseas spending, such as paying suppliers abroad, without additional card costs. As a Mastercard product, the card will also include benefits such as access to leisure experiences, airport lounges, and fast-track lanes.

Bernadette Smith, Chief Customer and Banking Officer at Starling, stated that the bank is putting its capital behind entrepreneurs. According to Smith, the card is a deliberate step to diversify Starling’s revenue by lending directly to its customers, accelerating its product development and supporting growth for both customers and the bank.

Expanding Starling’s business tools

Starling introduced its digital business bank account in March 2018, and has since expanded the services it offers to business customers. In September 2025, it refreshed its brand, shortening its public identity from Starling Bank to Starling. In 2026 alone, it has launched expense cards, team access, Tap-to-Pay, Starling Accounting software, AI Smart Tools, and free invoicing.

Together, these tools place more of a small business’s day-to-day financial management within the Starling app. The credit card extends that offering from accounts and payment tools into direct lending, which Smith described as a deliberate step to diversify the bank’s revenue.