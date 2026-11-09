Revolut has launched Revolut Mobile, an eSIM-based mobile plan service, in Ireland in partnership with embedded connectivity provider Gigs.

The service offers unlimited 5G-ready data, calls, and texts on a rolling monthly contract that can be cancelled at any time. The first 25.000 customers to sign up will pay an introductory price of EUR 9.99 per month, while the standard price is set at EUR 12.99 per month.

Plan features and roaming

Plans are delivered via eSIM and activated directly within the Revolut Bank app, removing the need for a physical SIM card. Each plan includes 20GB of roaming data across the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA). A Messaging Pass, included at no extra cost, provides 1GB of low-speed data across more than 120 non-EU countries and is intended for general use and text messaging. NordVPN secure browsing, which supports ad blocking and malware protection, is also bundled into the plans.

Customers can keep their existing number, switch to a new one, or choose from a VIP number range. In addition, up to three numbers can be held on a single plan, with additional numbers starting from EUR 2 per month, an option the company positions as a way to separate work and personal use.

A central element of the offering is its integration with RevPoints, the rewards customers earn through everyday spending on Revolut Bank debit and credit cards. Points can be redeemed against the mobile bill, reducing it by up to 100%. According to Revolut, a customer on the Ultra plan would need to spend approximately EUR 1.400 per month to cover the introductory EUR 9.99 bill entirely, or roughly EUR 1.800 per month at the EUR 12.99 price. In other markets where Revolut Mobile is available, more than a third of customers paid with RevPoints in September 2026.

The structure links a recurring monthly household expense directly to card spending, keeping both payments and connectivity within the same app.

Banking and telecoms convergence

Revolut presents the service as a departure from established practices in the Irish mobile market, including long-term contracts, annual mid-contract price increases, and activation fees. The plan is managed end-to-end within the app, with no paperwork required. Elyas Sadou, General Manager – Telecom at Revolut, said that the company is applying the approach it took to digital banking to telecommunications, pointing to pricing, hidden fees, and rigid commitments as long-standing issues for mobile customers in Ireland.

For Gigs, the launch extends its embedded connectivity model, under which Revolut offers mobile plans natively within its own app. Hermann Frank, Co-Founder & CEO at Gigs, noted that over 80% of adults in Ireland already bank with Revolut, and argued that combining money and mobile in a single product creates value that neither could deliver separately. For Revolut, the Irish rollout adds telecommunications to the range of services managed within its app, building on its existing customer base in the country and on the markets where Revolut Mobile already operates.