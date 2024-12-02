Snappi launches as Greece’s first ECB-licenced neobank

Snappi, a newly established digital bank based in Ioannina, has officially launched its services to Greek tax residents.

The bank operates entirely online and is regulated by the European Central Bank (ECB), making it the first Greek neobank to hold such a licence. Its mobile application is available at the time of writing on both the App Store and Google Play.

Customers are able to open accounts without physical paperwork and receive both virtual and physical payment cards. The neobank has also connected its services to Greece’s DIAS clearing system, enabling compatibility with IRIS payments and local transfers.

Main services and features

Snappi provides round-the-clock customer support with staff available directly rather than through automated systems. Deposit accounts offer an interest rate of 3% for balances up to EUR 1,000, while the bank has stated that it will not apply fees for basic services such as transfers, withdrawals or account management.

It’s also worth noting that a new service, Snappi Pay Later, is planned for release in the near future. It will allow customers to split online purchases into four instalments without added charges.

Company representatives explained that the institution aims to pair the flexibility of digital banking with the safeguards of a fully regulated European Union bank. They highlighted that the ECB licence ensures compliance with EU banking laws and provides deposit protection equivalent to that of traditional financial institutions.

Officials from Snappi expressed that the neobank is intended to appeal to younger people, those in underserved areas and individuals who may have felt excluded from mainstream banking. They added that the service was designed to adapt to the needs of customers and to reflect Greece’s wider move toward digital finance following the country’s economic challenges over the past decade.