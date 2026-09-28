Digital platform covers the mortgage application process

Saffron Building Society has partnered with FintechOS to implement a mortgage origination platform covering the lending lifecycle, from broker registration and decision in principle (DIP) through to mortgage applications, underwriting, offers, and completions. The platform will also integrate with Saffron's Finova servicing platform.

The deployment brings together automated decisioning, an AI-supported underwriting workflow, and a centralised Business Rules Engine for lending criteria, affordability calculations, and policy rules. FintechOS's Product Factory, supported by its Dex AI copilot, will also be used to support the development and launch of mortgage products. The companies said the connected system will provide visibility across applications from initial enquiry through to completion.

Platform supports digital mortgage applications

The platform is intended to provide brokers with a digital process from registration through to offer, including real-time DIP decisions and straight-through processing for standard applications. According to the companies, it will also provide information across application stages and reduce the number of document requests for borrowers. Saffron said the platform will allow it to update products and lending criteria through configuration rather than changes to its underlying infrastructure.

The partnership comes as intermediary distribution accounts for more than 89% of UK mortgages, according to the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association, with the figure forecast by the association to exceed 90% in 2026. The association research indicates that 40% of the mortgage journey still involves manual intervention and that 89% of customers consider the application process as stressful as buying a home. Saffron Building Society has more than GBP 1.5 billion in assets and over 118,000 members.

The collaboration is FintechOS's second announced partnership with a UK building society in 2026, following its agreement with Vernon Building Society in April. The association states that the UK mutual lending sector collectively holds nearly GBP 500 billion in residential mortgage assets, representing 29% of outstanding UK mortgages. Financial terms and a deployment timeline have not been disclosed.