Klar Empresarial has expanded its 360 platform to include PFAEs, including taxpayers operating under Mexico’s RESICO.

Personas Físicas con Actividad Empresarial (PFAEs) are independent professionals and small businesses, including taxpayers operating under Mexico’s Régimen Simplificado de Confianza (RESICO). The expanded platform gives this segment access to business credit, corporate cards, investment products and cashback on selected operating expenses.

Platform expands access to business finance

Data from Mexico’s tax authority, the SAT, indicate that between 10 million and 12 million taxpayers fall within the PFAE and RESICO segment. Together with small and medium-sized enterprises, the segment accounts for 99.8% of Mexico’s productive fabric, based on figures from INEGI. The expansion adds this customer segment to the company’s existing business finance offering rather than creating a separate platform.

The expanded offering includes corporate cards and a credit line that can be adjusted to individual business requirements. The 360 account combines credit-based liquidity, investment options, and an account for day-to-day business activity. The company said the platform is designed to allow independent professionals and smaller businesses to manage these financial activities through one account while continuing to work with their existing suppliers.

Cashback covers operating expenses

The cashback programme provides up to 6% on digital advertising payments through platforms including Google Ads, Meta, and TikTok Ads. Purchases of operational supplies from wholesale and office retailers such as Costco, Sam’s Club, and Office Max are eligible for 5% cashback. The programme also provides 3% cashback on selected mobility and business travel expenses, including spending with Aeroméxico, Volaris, Uber, and Airbnb. Business software subscriptions, including Google Workspace, AWS, and Salesforce, are eligible for 2% cashback.

Klar Chief Revenue Officer Daniel Benavides said PFAEs have historically operated with fewer financial tools designed around their business requirements and have faced difficulties accessing bank credit. He added that the expanded offering brings the financial requirements of individual business owners and SMEs into the same platform.