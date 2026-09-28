Experian has become the first personal finance app integrated with Google Gemini, giving US consumers access to FICO credit ratings.

Under the agreement, Experian joins Gemini's Connected Apps ecosystem, which allows consumers to link their accounts to the AI assistant and ask it credit-related questions. Existing members can simply connect their accounts to the AI app, and consumers who discover the service through Gemini can join Experian at no cost.

How the integration works

Access is consumer-directed and requires authorisation from the user. Users sign in to their Google account, open Gemini and go from the Personal Intelligence menu to Connected Apps, where they can select Experian and link their account. They can also tag '@Experian' in a chat when asking a credit-related question, which prompts them to connect with Experian before a response is returned within Gemini.

Once authenticated, users can ask about their credit information in natural language and receive personalised responses intended to make credit data easier to interpret. Connected app settings can be managed at any time through Google's Personal Intelligence settings.

The scope of the data available in Gemini is limited. Users can view their FICO credit rating and the factors behind it, but the FICO Score 8 remains available only through the Experian website or app. This division makes Gemini an entry point to Experian's own channels rather than a replacement for them. Those channels offer a broader range of financial products, services, and capabilities.

Conversational AI as a distribution channel

The integration is part of Experian's strategy of reaching consumers on the platforms they already use. Jeff Softley, CEO of Experian North America, noted that consumers increasingly expect to engage across the platforms that form part of their daily lives.

For Experian, Gemini becomes an additional channel within its consumer ecosystem. It sits alongside the company's direct-to-consumer products and the experiences it powers for financial institutions and other clients. The consumer-permissioned model is central to the arrangement, as users decide whether their Experian information is connected to and used within Gemini. Earlier in 2026, the company rolled out a similar feature, in partnership with ChatGPT, another conversational AI app, which aimed to allow consumers to compare and analyse their credit card options.

The collaboration also shows how AI assistants are becoming a new point of contact between consumers and providers of financial information. As these assistants become part of the user’s everyday decision-making, Experian is extending its credit data into the channel while leaving control over the connection with the consumer.

Planned expansion

The companies plan to build on the collaboration by expanding the Experian capabilities available through Gemini. One example is subscription cancellation, which could help consumers stop paying for subscriptions they no longer want. The companies have not disclosed a timeline for these additions.