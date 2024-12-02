Malaysia-based AI-driven digital bank Ryt Bank has partnered with Episode Six, a global technology provider of enterprise-grade card issuing and ledger infrastructure.

The alliance enables Episode Six to serve as the tech provider powering all card transactions at Ryt Bank. The company will offer secure, scalable, and flexible banking in Malaysia.

Improving banking services in Malaysia

The bank aims to reinvent financial services for its customers by unifying simplicity and trust with new developments. Leveraging Episode Six’s infrastructure, Ryt Bank offers instant card issuance, real-time authorisations, and personalised spend controls, all within one platform.

Episode Six offers speed and control, essential elements to power a modern and improved banking experience, according to the company. It supports card transactions and enables Ryt Bank to tailor its services to its customers’ ever-evolving demands and needs. Its platform offers full card feature customisation, without limitations related to legacy systems, and is already available in 45 countries, ensuring that Ryt Bank can scale fast while maintaining operational productivity.

The bank’s mission aligns with Episode Six’s commitment to helping digital-first banks move faster, serve better, and expand in the market. The alliance between the two companies strengthens Episode Six’s regional footprint in Southeast Asia, as the company continues to support digital financial institutions with the tools they need to offer real-time financial services.

The partnership comes as Episode Six expanded to the MonavateOne. platform. Episode Six’s platform provides foundational infrastructure for MonavateOne., enabling Monavate to optimally launch new offerings, maintain compliance, and provide modern alternatives to outdated issuer solutions. By combining ledger and processing capabilities into a single and configurable solution, Monavate provides fintechs with the tools to launch and scale card programs with fewer restrictions.