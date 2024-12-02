Episode Six, a financial infrastructure provider, has expanded its partnership with Monavate to optimise global coverage and improve the MonavateOne. platform.

This partnership aims to optimise Monavate’s features, including localised card issuing, augmented payments, and an infrastructure that can scale with fintechs globally. Additionally, it will improve international financial services by accelerating the integration process and allowing for more use cases.

As Monavate expands beyond the UK and Europe, Episode Six continues to support its growth into new regions with minimal technical effort. This expanded partnership supports Monavate’s mission to offer clients the flexibility to tailor their relationships with issuers, processors, and BIN sponsors according to their product strategy, all at scale.

Episode Six’s platform provides foundational infrastructure for MonavateOne., enabling Monavate to optimally launch new offerings, maintain compliance, and provide modern alternatives to outdated issuer solutions. By combining ledger and processing capabilities into a single and configurable solution, Monavate provides fintechs with the tools to launch and scale card programs with fewer restrictions.

As Monavate’s profile continues to expand, its alignment with Episode Six underscores the importance of strategic fit and future-ready infrastructure, strengthening the MonavateOne. platform’s role as a driver for global paytech innovation.

Episode Six and xMoney teamed up on a payment platform

In July 2025, Episode Six entered a partnership with xMoney to build a unified payments system for both fiat and crypto transactions. The technology enabled integration of multiple transaction types, including card issuing and digital asset support, within a single system, while maintaining regulatory readiness for cross-border operations. The modular platform was designed to work independently of legacy financial systems and to support high-growth use cases at scale.