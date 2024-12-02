Revolut has initiated the launch of Revolut Mobile, a 5G data, calls, and texts plan, waitlisting customers until general access availability in January 2026.

At an introductory price point of GBP 12.50 per month for customers signing up before 30 March 2026, Revolut Mobile brings unlimited 5G data, calls, and texts and a 20GB roaming allowance across Europe and the US.

Users will have the option to include up to three numbers on one plan, while also benefiting from a NordVPN subscription and the ability to pay with RevPoints for their mobile plan. Revolut Mobile can be activated efficiently, with customers being able to keep their existing mobile number or switch to a new one. The company promises more features that will facilitate a personalised plan, based on their specific needs.

A new era of phone services powered by fintech

Developed with simplicity, security, and global usability in mind and powered by Gigs, Revolut Mobile is managed within the Revolut app and offers reliable and efficient coverage in the UK and across borders. In addition to basic connectivity, the product provides a tailored phone plan that delivers global access and flexibility.

Messaging worldwide, enabling customers travelling to over 80 countries to stay connected with Messaging pass, an allowance that offers low-bandwidth data for messaging and other apps;

One plan, more numbers, allowing users to have up to three numbers on one plan, starting from GBP 2 extra per month;

VIP numbers, with customers being able to select new numbers from a range of exclusive VIP numbers, at GBP 10 per month;

Scaled security through NordVPN.

Sharing more about this development, Hadi Nasrallah, General Manager, Telco at Revolut, Revolut Mobile aims to go beyond a traditional mobile service, coming as an alternative designed to optimise the industry as a whole. The company’s goal is to provide an efficient service at a cost-effective price, utilising an improved user experience. Additionally, Revolut removes hidden fees from the process while also mitigating unnecessary hassle.

Hermann Frank, CEO and co-founder at Gigs, added to this, saying that the collaboration with Revolut and the subsequent launch of Revolut Mobile reflect the versatility of Gigs’ operating system and support the evolution of the UK telecom market.