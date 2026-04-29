nCino, a US-based banking technology platform listed on Nasdaq, has announced that Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich has selected nCino as its unified corporate lending platform.

The deployment will support the complete corporate lending lifecycle from initial application through final disbursement, spanning current account credit, term loans, and limits for contingent business across the group's tiered cooperative banking network.

Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich comprises eight regional Raiffeisenlandesbanken serving as central financing institutions for approximately 270 local Raiffeisenbanken across Austria. The cooperative structure, in which member-owned local banks are served by regional central institutions, represents one of Europe's most complex examples of the cooperative banking model and has operated in Austrian communities for more than a century.

Cooperative banking expertise and DACH expansion

nCino describes its experience working with credit unions in the US, institutions operating under a comparable member-owned model, as directly applicable to the Raiffeisen network's structure and requirements. The Austrian group represents a landmark client for nCino in the DACH region and a significant example of the cooperative banking model the company has built specialised capabilities around.

Commenting on the news, Reinhard Schwendtbauer, Chairman of the Raiffeisen Kooperationsgenossenschaft, noted that nCino gives the group a modern foundation to honour the trust of its customers, with a platform designed specifically for how the cooperative network operates.

Further expanding on this, Joaquín de Valenzuela, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino, said the partnership demonstrates what is possible when a traditional cooperative banking institution decides to modernise at scale, combining Raiffeisen's century of community banking expertise with nCino's platform and cooperative banking experience.

Last year, more specifically in March 2025, Credit Union 1 also joined forces with nCino, aiming to improve its lending services. The partnership was set to integrate multiple nCino solutions, developing a simple and unified experience across its diverse lending operations. By implementing nCino's platform, Credit Union 1 was set to be able to provide a more connected and efficient lending process, delivering more efficient loan approvals and scaling its lending volume.