Wise has announced the availability of Qvik requests for customers in Hungary, enabling private users to transfer money from their Hungarian bank accounts to their Wise HUF balance instantly and without incurring the financial transaction duty that applies to standard domestic bank transfers.

Qvik is a payment request solution developed by the National Bank of Hungary and built on the country's Instant Payment System. The feature allows users to initiate a pre-filled payment request directly from the Wise app, which is then sent to any Hungarian bank account held in their own name. Once the user approves the request in their banking app, the funds arrive in their Wise account immediately.

Fee context and practical benefit

Since 2022, domestic bank transfers in Hungary have been subject to a financial transaction duty, which in most cases is passed on to the customer. Qvik-based transfers initiated by private individuals are exempt from this duty, making the feature a cost-free alternative for Hungarian Wise users seeking to top up their HUF balance from a local bank account.

The integration removes the need to manually initiate a bank transfer and eliminates the associated duty, reducing both the friction and the cost of moving money into Wise for Hungarian customers. Wise has indicated it will discuss further digital payment developments at the Financial IT conference on 28 May 2026.

At the beginning of April, Wise Platform also announced a collaboration with Capitec, aiming to facilitate international payments for individual and business customers directly from Capitec accounts. The move marked Wise Platform's expansion into South Africa, with the partnership extending Capitec's simplicity, transparency, and affordability-focused approach in domestic banking to cross-border transfers. Additionally, not long before this, Wise rolled out everyday banking accounts in the UK, providing interest on balances and direct deposit functionality.