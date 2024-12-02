Wise has launched everyday banking accounts in the UK, offering interest on balances and direct debit functionality.

The accounts will hold customer funds and pay a variable interest rate of 3.26% on balances, with direct debit functionality available for recurring payments.

According to Bloomberg, the initiative positions Wise more directly against retail banking providers at a time when the UK digital banking market is becoming increasingly competitive. Wise currently holds an electronic-money licence in the UK, which authorises payment services but does not extend to lending. In addition, its existing platform allows customers to hold, convert, and spend funds across as many as 40 currencies using the mid-market exchange rate, a feature that established its reputation for low-cost international transfers.

The new accounts represent an effort to deepen customer relationships beyond transactional usage. According to a company official, the intention is for customers to not only spend but also hold and grow their money with Wise, signalling a deliberate push into deposit-gathering territory.

Regulatory and market context

Wise's UK expansion comes as the company pursues broader regulatory recognition in other markets. The institution applied to become a directly regulated bank in the US last year, following its announcement of plans to shift its primary stock listing from London to the US. That application remains pending.

Moreover, the launch reflects a broader pattern among fintech firms originally built around a single-use-case product seeking to capture a larger share of customers' overall financial activity. For Wise, which built its user base on cost-efficient international transfers, the move into interest-bearing accounts and direct debit services aims to bring it closer to the full current account proposition offered by both traditional banks and more recently licensed digital competitors.