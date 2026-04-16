Wise Platform, the global payments infrastructure division of Wise, has announced a partnership with Capitec, South Africa's largest bank by customer base, to power international payments for individual and business customers directly from Capitec accounts.

According to the official press release, the collaboration with Capitec marks Wise Platform's first expansion into South Africa. Capitec serves more than 25 million customers, representing over half of South Africa's adult population, and has built its model around simplicity, transparency, and affordability in domestic banking. The partnership extends that approach to cross-border transfers, enabling fast and low-cost international payments within the existing Capitec account experience.

Infrastructure and market momentum

Wise Platform is underpinned by Wise's global payments network, which holds 80 licences and has direct access to domestic payment systems in eight markets worldwide. The infrastructure enables 75% of payments to complete in under 20 seconds. The South Africa expansion follows the announcement of 13 new Wise Platform partnerships globally in 2025, as banks seek to modernise cross-border capabilities without undertaking lengthy transformation programmes.

Furthermore, the partnership reflects a broader shift in how large-scale banks are approaching international payments infrastructure, opting to integrate established third-party rails rather than building proprietary systems from scratch. South Africa's growing base of globally mobile individuals and businesses creates increasing demand for international payment services that match the speed and transparency of domestic transactions.

Talking about the move, Kumeran Govender, Head of Forex at Capitec, said customers are increasingly living and operating globally and expect international payments to match the speed and simplicity of everyday banking. Adding to this, Steve Naudé, Global Managing Director of Wise Platform, noted that cross-border payments are rapidly becoming a core expectation rather than a premium service, and that the partnership demonstrates how large-scale banks can modernise their infrastructure quickly.