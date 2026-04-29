Wizz Air has become the first European carrier to offer HTS Disruption Assistance through its direct booking channels.

The move positions Wizz Air as the first European airline to offer the service, which enables passengers to rebook on alternative carriers at no additional cost when disruptions occur on the day of travel.

How the product works

Passengers who add Disruption Assistance at the point of purchase are monitored by HTS on their day of travel. If a qualifying disruption occurs (defined as a delay of two or more hours or a same-day cancellation) customers can rebook to their final destination on any airline, up to a defined cap. If the available rebooking options are not acceptable, passengers may instead claim a full refund while retaining the right to travel on their original flight.

The product operates on a self-serve basis, with proactive notifications sent to affected customers. According to the company, Disruption Assistance has recorded an 82% repeat purchase rate and a 95% customer satisfaction rating across existing deployments. No geographic breakdown of existing usage was provided.

Strategic and regulatory context

The integration expands Wizz Air's ancillary product offering while addressing a gap in standard disruption coverage. As noted by a company official, the service activates from a two-hour delay, a threshold that falls below the minimum delay period required for compensation under EU Regulation EC261/2004, which generally applies from three hours for most flights. This means the product is designed to function alongside, rather than as a substitute for, existing EU passenger rights frameworks.

In addition, Wizz Air has stated a target of carrying approximately 80 million passengers in 2026, making ancillary revenue a commercially significant area. Disruption Assistance is among HTS's established products, and the company describes it as one of its most widely adopted fintech offerings, though specific revenue figures for the partnership were not disclosed.

For HTS, the Wizz Air launch marks its first deployment with a European carrier and represents an extension of its distribution reach beyond existing markets. The partnership adds a direct channel-based product to Wizz Air's portfolio, which already includes services operating alongside EU-mandated passenger protections.