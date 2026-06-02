At Money Motion 2026, The Paypers spoke with Srđan Košutić about payment acceptance, AI, fraud, and the evolving transformation agenda in banking.

Srđan Košutić outlined how his role as Chief Transformation Officer for Payment Acceptance at Raiffeisen Bank International sits at the intersection of technology, operations, and strategy, with a strong focus on improving how banks serve merchants.

He described a landscape shaped by persistent challenges such as legacy systems, data fragmentation, and complex integrations, all while the industry moves toward platform-based models. Payment acceptance is becoming more focused yet increasingly influenced by fast moving market players that set new expectations. This dynamic, combined with the growing impact of AI on both customer and merchant expectations, makes transformation both more demanding and more rewarding, while human expertise remains essential.

On fraud, Srđan highlighted how AI is intensifying the threat landscape. New attack vectors such as synthetic identities, account farming, and malicious code generated through advanced tools are emerging at scale, making financial crime more sophisticated and harder to detect. At the same time, AI is strengthening defensive capabilities, creating what could become an AI versus AI environment in fraud prevention. He noted that attackers often move faster due to fewer regulatory constraints, which raises the stakes for financial institutions but also drives innovation in security strategies.

When discussing modernisation, Srđan emphasised a shift from the traditional build versus buy debate toward a more nuanced buy versus partner approach.

Strategic partnerships are becoming key, particularly in areas like device distribution and market specific services, while in house development still plays an important role where differentiation is needed.

At a broader level, he is closely watching trends such as agentic AI, evolving commerce models, and stablecoins, all of which are reshaping payment acceptance. Reflecting on the current stage of AI adoption, he noted that banks have moved beyond experimentation but have not yet reached full scale implementation. How institutions perceive AI, whether as a productivity tool, a differentiator, or a risk, will ultimately define their future relevance in the market.

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About author

Srđan Košutić is a senior fintech and banking executive with international experience at the intersection of technology, financial services, and payments. In August 2025, he joined Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) as the Chief Transformation Officer for Payment Acceptance, where he is driving the Group’s new Payment Acceptance strategy and a large-scale business transformation.

Before joining RBI, Srđan held various C level roles at a fast-growing Milan-based fintech scale-up in the fraud prevention space. He previously spent more than 13 years in several international positions within the UniCredit Group, covering areas such as asset securitization, strategic transactions, and global transaction banking. He holds a Master’s Degree in Quantitative Finance from Bocconi University in Milan.