At Money Motion 2026, The Paypers speaks with Frank Schwab, Non-Executive Director and Strategic Advisor, about reconciling old and new in financial services, where legacy institutions struggle to modernise and fintechs struggle to monetise.

Drawing on his experience across the DACH region and the Middle East, Schwab shares real-world examples of transformation efforts that worked, as well as common pitfalls that continue to slow progress.

The interview explores how strategy, technology, and human judgement must come together to build sustainable financial businesses, and why modernisation is as much a cultural challenge as a technical one.

Frank also reflects on current fintech and payments trends, separating long-term value from hype, and discusses the role of AI and crypto, including stablecoins and tokenisation, in shaping the next phase of the industry.

Finally, he shares his perspective on Money Motion and why dialogue across ecosystems is essential for meaningful innovation.

About author

Frank Schwab is a professional board member, strategic advisor, and co-founder of FinTech Forum Frankfurt. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Gulf International Bank (Bahrain) and on the Supervisory Boards of Addiko Bank (Vienna) and Hauck & Aufhäuser Innovative Capital (Frankfurt).

His expertise spans megatrends and innovation in technology, banking transformation, FinTech, and cryptocurrencies. Over the past decade, he has spoken to global audiences more than 200 times. Frank is the author of three books: 42 Megatrends Shaping the Future of Banking, Tomorrow’s Money, and The Ideabook.

With Fidor, he won Celent’s Model Bank of the Year award in 2015 and was named one of Germany’s Top Minds in Digital Finance in 2020. As Chairman of the Innovation Committee at Gulf International Bank, he led initiatives that won more than ten digital banking innovation awards in 2023 and 2024.