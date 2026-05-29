At Money Motion 2026, The Paypers spoke with Marina Repo about mobile wallets, payments, and digital identity trends shaping Europe and beyond.

Marina Repo shared insights from over a decade of experience in launching and scaling mobile wallets, including global solutions such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay, as well as strong local players in the Nordics like Swish.

This hands-on experience informs her role as Co-Chair of the Mobey Forum Wallet Expert Group, where the team is currently exploring control points in the wallet ecosystem, including ownership.

Discussing current developments, she highlighted the growing importance of account-to-account payments in wallet strategies. In many Nordic countries, wallets have been successfully built on A2A rails to support peer to peer transactions and reduce reliance on cash. At the European level, initiatives such as the European Payments Initiative and Wero are closely monitored, as they aim to strengthen regional payment sovereignty. Marina noted that while regulation is progressing, collaboration models between ecosystem players are still evolving and require further alignment.

On digital identity, Marina pointed to the increasing convergence between wallets and identity solutions, particularly in the context of the European Digital Identity Wallet.

She explained that these wallets will extend beyond payments to include documents such as identity credentials and medical data, raising new questions about how identity and payments will interact. Banks are expected to play a key role due to their trusted relationships with customers, even as governments provide the foundational identity layer.

Looking ahead, she also touched on the rise of AI driven commerce, where agents could streamline purchasing decisions based on predefined user preferences.

Ultimately, she emphasised that a successful European wallet ecosystem will depend on interoperability, cross border functionality, continuous availability, and the secure integration of identity into payments.

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About author

Marina Repo is an economist from education and Head of Proposition and Growth in Transaction Banking at Nordea Bank, where she leads a Nordic team that is spearheading the customer-centric business development. With over 20 years of experience in banking, Marina has been part of shaping the evolution of financial services across mobile wallets, cash management, merchant acquiring, payment service providers, and business banking. Her career spans both strategic vision and hands-on advisory sales, bridging customer needs, technology, and scalable growth.

As Co-Chair of the Mobey Forum Wallet Expert Group, she actively shapes the industry dialogue and collaboration around the future of digital payments.