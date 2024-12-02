



The collaboration between Credit Union 1 and nCino will integrate multiple nCino solutions, creating a simple and unified experience across its diverse lending operations. By adopting nCino’s platform, Credit Union 1 will be able to offer a more connected and efficient lending process, facilitating faster loan approvals and increasing its lending volume. This partnership aims to strengthen the credit union's focus on personalised, member-first service while maintaining its community-oriented values.











Credit Union 1 has seen significant growth in recent years, expanding to 18 branches across the country and providing digital banking access to its members. As part of its ongoing efforts to support this growth, the credit union has embraced nCino’s solutions to ensure it can deliver modern and convenient financial services. The goal is to provide an omnichannel lending experience that meets the evolving expectations of today’s consumers.





A focus on personalised financial services

The implementation of nCino's platform will enable the Credit Union to maintain its focus on member relationships while offering efficient and modern banking services. Through this partnership, Credit Union 1 is positioning itself to not only meet the needs of its growing membership but also to create more opportunities for financial success within the communities it serves. By leveraging nCino’s suite of banking solutions, the credit union is taking significant steps toward offering technology-driven services that prioritise the member experience.

As customer behavior evolves, an omnichannel approach has become a strategic imperative for credit unions seeking to improve member engagement and retention. According to a 2023 survey by Accenture, 69% of consumers stated that they expect financial institutions to provide a seamless experience across all touchpoints, whether online, on mobile apps, or in branches. This aligns with Credit Union 1’s strategy to create a unified, omnichannel banking experience that allows members to easily transition between channels without disruption.