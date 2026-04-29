Qonto, a France-based business finance management platform serving more than 600,000 SMEs and freelancers across eight European markets, has launched two AI agents embedded within its platform, including The Operator, which executes routine banking operations, and The Analyst, which turns account data into actionable insights. Both agents are available immediately to all Qonto customers.

The Operator enables customers to request actions through natural language, including creating virtual or physical cards with spending limits, uploading and processing up to 50 supplier invoices in a single batch with automatic payment detail extraction, scheduling transfers, and drafting and sending invoices. All financial transactions require user confirmation and two-factor authentication before execution.

On the other hand, The Analyst enables business owners to query their transaction data conversationally, asking questions such as how much was spent on a specific category over a given period, and receive instant analysis, spending breakdowns by merchant and category, period-over-period comparisons, and filtered transaction exports.

AI transformation context and SME rationale

The agent launch follows a broader internal transformation at Qonto. The company reports that 86% of employees use AI tools daily, its AI support agent Moshi handles 60% of common customer service requests, a risk agent called Germi flags compliance cases requiring human review, and autonomous AI agents handled 800 code modifications in March 2026 alone. A localisation agent called Tolki has reduced content localisation time by 70% across eight markets.

European SMEs represent 99% of all businesses in the region and collectively employ 90 million people, yet most lack dedicated resources to adopt AI. Qonto estimates SMEs currently spend up to eight hours per week on financial administration tasks that the agents are designed to automate.

Commenting on the launch, Steve Anavi, Co-Founder and President of Qonto, said the company is building proactive financial infrastructure for SMEs, not just a place to manage money, but a financial system that works before they have to ask.