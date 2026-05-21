JPMorganChase has launched Chase in Germany, offering a fee-free overnight money account with a 4% introductory interest rate.

The product is operated by J.P. Morgan SE and makes its debut with a fee-free overnight money account targeting German retail savers.

The account offers a fixed interest rate of 4% per annum for the first four months from opening, after which a variable base rate of 2% per annum applies. Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly, allowing customers to benefit from compounding. There are no fees for opening or managing the account. Furthermore, users and customers can open an account entirely digitally via the Chase app within minutes, using either VideoIdent verification or the eID function of a German national identity card.

Expanding towards a full digital banking offering

Chase is positioning the savings product as the first step in a broader domestic rollout. By the end of 2028, the company plans to expand its offering to include current accounts, investment products, and lending, with the stated aim of becoming a primary digital bank for consumers in Germany.

Deposits held with J.P. Morgan SE are covered under the statutory German deposit protection scheme up to EUR 100.000 per customer. J.P. Morgan SE is also a member of the voluntary deposit protection fund of the Association of German Banks, which currently extends coverage for private individuals up to EUR 3 million.

The German launch follows Chase's entry into the UK in 2021, where it has since accumulated more than three million customers. According to the official press release, the move also reflects continued interest from established US financial institutions in European retail banking, particularly through digital-first models that avoid the costs associated with branch infrastructure. Germany's retail savings market, characterised by historically high savings rates and significant deposit volumes held in low-yield accounts, presents a commercially attractive entry point for digital challengers offering competitive overnight rates.