CPX Holding, a UAE-based cybersecurity and physical security solutions provider, and SpendConsole, a global AI-powered finance automation company, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver an e-invoicing platform designed to meet the UAE Ministry of Finance's forthcoming e-invoicing mandate.

The voluntary phase of the mandate takes effect on 1 July 2026, with mandatory compliance phased in from 2027.

The joint platform combines SpendConsole's AI-powered finance automation and e-invoicing capabilities with CPX's cybersecurity assurance, compliance reporting, secure data hosting, and continuous security operations centre monitoring. The solution will be hosted on CPX's Microsoft Azure tenant, supporting data sovereignty requirements. It incorporates structured XML formats for B2B and B2G transactions, embedded payment and treasury capabilities, and real-time cash flow visibility for finance teams.

Mandate context and broader capabilities

The UAE's e-invoicing framework establishes a national foundation for real-time financial governance, standardised digital tax compliance, and secure data exchange across public and private sectors. Beyond basic compliance, the partnership aims to support the UAE's AI and Digital Economy Strategy by accelerating enterprise AI adoption, strengthening tax transparency, and reducing fraud risk and VAT leakage.

The platform provides accounts payable automation, audit-ready processes, and working capital optimisation capabilities intended to support a broader finance transformation beyond the immediate regulatory requirement. The solution targets both public and private sector organisations in the UAE.

Commenting on the news, Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX, noted that the collaboration delivers a solution combining advanced cybersecurity with AI-driven finance automation, extending CPX's role beyond cybersecurity into enterprise finance transformation.

Further expanding on this, Abid Ali, Founder and CEO of SpendConsole, said the UAE e-invoicing mandate is a catalyst for transforming how organisations manage payables and financial operations.

Last year, more specifically in October 2025, CPX also started working with Microsoft to protect public sector digital ecosystems, with the move aiming to enable nations globally to improve their cybersecurity systems during a period of growth for AI. The collaboration combined Microsoft's unified security operations platform with CPX's cyber defence experience to offer scaled security and operational efficiency for public sector organisations.