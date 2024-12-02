CPX Holding has inked a deal with Microsoft to enable nations worldwide to optimise their cybersecurity systems during a period where AI is on the rise.

The move comes as part of G42, which acquired CPX back at the end of 2024, and Microsoft’s commitment to support sustainable economic growth for the secure and responsible deployment of AI. The partnership merges Microsoft’s unified security operations platform, integrated with generative AI, and CPX’s cyber defence experience to provide increased security and operational efficiency for public sector organisations.

Cybersecurity in the age of AI

Considering the rise of cyber threats, which are becoming more complex and prevalent, governments and public institutions face increased pressure to protect infrastructure and sensitive data. To address this, CPX and Microsoft plan to work together to offer AI-enabled solutions that improve cyber defences for public sector institutions globally, accelerating secure digital transformation, and ensuring compliance with regulatory demands.

Through this collaboration, public sector entities are set to be able to benefit from:

Microsoft’s Unified Security Operations Platform, which integrates the full capabilities of Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Security Exposure Management, and generative AI into the Microsoft Defender portal;

Public sector cyber defence at scale through CPX’s expertise in implementing and operating nation-wide Security Operations Centres (SOCs), allowing institutions to predict, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in real-time;

Global reach, with the two companies aiming to assist nations in developing secure, modern digital ecosystems that meet the needs of both citizens and governments.

Furthermore, entering this partnership emphasises both Microsoft and CPX’s commitment to creating a future where governments across the world can integrate AI while also maintaining the integrity of their operations and data. Talking about the initiative, representatives from Microsoft highlighted that, in addition to advancing the boundaries of cybersecurity through AI, teaming up with CPX is set to solidify the resilience of public sector organisations at a global level.

Shortly before CPX joined forces with Microsoft, the company launched its Crypto Defense Solution, a new offering aimed at addressing the digital asset ecosystem risks. Built for exchanges, custodians, and financial institutions, CPX's solution sought to deliver complete protection across the crypto security lifecycle, including wallet architecture reviews and real-time blockchain transaction monitoring.