1Kosmos has announced that its platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store that provides applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure.

Following this announcement, customers and users will be given the possibility to benefit from the security, privacy, frictionless authentication, and scalability of the 1Kosmos platform, with the streamlined deployment and management offered by the Azure Marketplace.

The 1Kosmos platform was developed in order to use a certified approach to identity verification and passwordless access, while also authenticating users by verifying government-issued credentials and matching them to a real-time selfie using advanced biometrics and liveness detection. In addition, this approach aims to stop impersonation attacks, including deepfakes and spoofing, and provides high-assurance identity at onboarding and every login. It also decentralised identity wallet and blockchain-based storage in order to protect user privacy and eliminate the risks of centralised honeypots of personal data.

More information on the 1Kosmos x Microsoft Azure Marketplace integration

According to the official press release, key features of the platform will include biometric authentication with liveness detection, the process of verification of government-issued credentials and digital identity wallets, compliance with FIDO2, NIST 800-63-3 IAL2/AAL2, and ISO/IEC standards, as well as interoperability with Microsoft Entra ID and other IAM systems and built-in support for zero trust and remote onboarding use cases.

In addition, the availability of the 1Kosmos platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace aims to make it easier for customers to implement strong identity verification and phishing-resistant authentication at scale. Whether securing workforce onboarding or access, reducing fraud in customer transactions, or protecting government digital services, 1Kosmos is expected to enable organisations and institutions to verify the person with strong assurance and minimal user friction. At the same time, the Azure Marketplace will give partners improved exposure in order to cloud customers and provide them with solutions that are certified and optimised to run on Azure.

Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.