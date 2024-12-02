CPX, a provider of cyber and physical security solutions and services, has rolled out its Crypto Defense Solution, a new offering that aims to address the digital asset ecosystem risks.

With this new service, which was built for exchanges, custodians, and financial institutions, CPX intends to provide complete protection across the crypto security lifecycle, including wallet architecture reviews and real-time blockchain transaction monitoring.

Safeguarding the crypto sector in the UAE

As the UAE solidifies its position as a global hub for cryptocurrency, the need for robust security measures has become critical. Without proper safeguarding, vulnerabilities in the crypto sector could lead to substantial risks to the financial ecosystem and negatively impact public trust. According to CPX’s officials, with the newly launched Crypto Defense Solution, the company aims to direct its cybersecurity expertise to the blockchain era, enabling crypto platforms, digital asset custodians, and financial institutions to secure their operations, safeguard investor confidence, and support their growth in the ever-evolving sector.

Furthermore, CPX’s Crypto Defense Solution merges multiple layers of protection, including hot and cold wallet security assessments, smart contract and protocol views, 24/7 crypto-aware Security Operations Center (SOC), monitoring, blockchain threat intelligence, and crypto-specific incident response. Utilising the company’s UAE-based SOC capabilities and collaborations with forensic and blockchain intelligence providers, the solution enables organisations to address gaps in the cryptocurrency security market. This includes the detection of authorised cold-to-hot wallet transfers, protecting against social engineering targeting wallet signers, and an efficient response to breaches with forensic-level investigation and recovery.

CPX plans to continue to deliver protection into the digital asset ecosystem while also maintaining its focus on optimal AI security that enables organisations to assess risks, safeguard assets, and expand their operations confidently.