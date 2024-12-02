OCR Studio has announced the launch of its Arabic ID documents scanner, applicable right on the web page, a feature built into the company's browser-based ID scanner.

Following this announcement, the AI system will be enabled to read Arabic passports and ID cards in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and other browsers without transmission of data from the end-user's device.

The ID scanner was developed specifically for corporate clients in MENA, and it is set to offer a compliant and reliable tool for finance, government, healthcare, and retail companies. In addition, the new capability is powered by WebAssembly (Wasm), which aims to allow direct, high-performance, and secure integration on web pages. All calculations will be made fully on-device without transmitting data to clouds or external servers, while the software will provide a consistent experience on desktop, tablet, and mobile phone.

More information on OCR Studio’s browser-based Arabic ID scanner launch

According to the official press release, despite the wide distribution of the Arabic language and the vast amount of identification documents that rely on it, not so many OCR technologies are able to handle its type of writing system due to its features. At the same time, Arabic script is one of the hardest to recognise for a computer, as the writing is cursive, so letters change their shape based on their position in the word and are often connected.

With this in mind, the new ID scanning technology aims to handle these difficulties, while also making sure that blurs, low resolution, and poor lighting challenges are solved. The feature will also have the possibility to be deployed in browsers. OCR Studio will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.