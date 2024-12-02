Thredd launches unified fraud detection solution with Featurespace

Thredd, a global payments processor, has launched One View, a fraud detection solution developed in collaboration with Featurespace. The platform integrates monitoring for both card and non-card transactions, including account-to-account and person-to-person payments, into a single, network-agnostic interface designed to improve fraud detection and streamline operational workflows.

According to company officials, One View consolidates payment data across channels, allowing fraud teams to access a unified interface rather than toggling between separate systems for card and non-card transactions. This integration is intended to reduce investigation time and ease

pressure on internal resources while maintaining comprehensive oversight of suspicious activity.

Representatives from Featurespace stated that the solution enables financial institutions, fintechs, and payment processors to make more effective use of transaction data for fraud detection. Officials from Thredd added that the platform allows unusual patterns to be identified earlier, while automated alerts can be sent to customers to approve or decline transactions directly, reducing the need for continuous manual monitoring.

Streamlined deployment and integration

The companies noted that One View is designed as an API-first, plug-and-play solution, allowing clients to implement it quickly without extensive upfront training. It can either replace legacy fraud systems or act as an additional layer across multiple payment types.

Featurespace’s underlying technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify abnormal behaviour in real time. Since its establishment at the University of Cambridge in 2008, the firm reports having protected more than 500 million consumers across over 100 countries.

Thredd processes billions of transactions annually for over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and Embedded Finance providers across 47 countries. The company’s collaboration with Featurespace aims to provide a more integrated approach to fraud detection across diverse payment channels.