The Merchant Risk Council announced that it has joined the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) as an Associated Organisation.

Following this announcement, through the process of joining the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, MRC is expected to contribute its industry knowledge and practical guidance in order to strengthen global anti-scam efforts and optimise digital trust across borders.

In addition, the institution will also provide its expertise in payment risk, fraud prevention, and ecommece security in order to participate in GASA’s strategy to protect customers and businesses across the world from financial crime.

More information on the Merchant Risk Council’s strategy to join GASA

The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) represents a global trade association for payment and fraud professionals, which was developed with the aim of connecting merchants, issuers, and solution providers in order to share insights, strategies, and optimised practices. At the same time, the institution analyses numbers, debating acceptable fraud rates, and building solutions that keep businesses and consumers safe and protected.

According to officials of MCR, the initiative of partnering with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance is set to share insights into attack vectors and defense strategies, while also reinforcing the human side of fraud. Furthermore, the Merchant Risk Council and the Global Anti-Scam Alliance aim to further improve the conversation from metrics to meaningful impact, while also ensuring to never lose sight of the people and individuals that can be affected by fraudulent activities.

In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.