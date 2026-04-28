Goldman Sachs leads USD 60 million Series C for Kashable

Goldman Sachs Alternatives has led a USD 60 million Series C round in US-based employee lending fintech Kashable, bringing its total capital raised to over USD 450 million.

Kashable's model centres on the delivery of credit through employer payroll and HR systems. Through the process of routing loan repayments directly through payroll, the company says it can more accurately assess creditworthiness and reduce default rates, enabling it to offer lower interest rates than those typically associated with consumer credit cards or short-term high-interest products. The platform is also positioned as an alternative to predatory lending for working individuals facing liquidity pressures.

In addition to personal loans, the platform provides employees with credit monitoring, financial coaching, and access to affordable credit, all integrated into existing employer infrastructure.

The investor rationale behind the round reflects broader concerns about wage growth failing to keep pace with inflation across the US workforce. A Goldman Sachs Alternatives representative described Kashable's model as providing liquidity on transparent terms, while its payroll-integrated structure was cited as a structural advantage that supports lower loss rates relative to competitors.

Fintech funding context

The round comes as fintech investment has recovered from a prolonged contraction. Total global funding to venture capital-backed fintech companies reached USD 53.8 billion in 2025, representing a rise of more than 29% compared to the USD 41.6 billion recorded in 2024, according to Crunchbase data. Kashable's raise reflects continued investor appetite for embedded financial services that address underserved credit needs through employer distribution channels.

The financial institution is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.