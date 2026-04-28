EQIBank expands BaaS platform for cross-border banking

EQIBank has expanded its BaaS platform to allow organisations to launch regulated banking services globally in as few as ten weeks.

The platform supports service delivery across more than 180 countries and over 100 currencies through a single banking infrastructure.

Available services include multi-currency accounts, international payments, card issuance, lending, custody, escrow, foreign exchange, and over-the-counter trading. Digital asset functionality is fully embedded within the platform, supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto conversions alongside what EQIBank describes as institutional-grade trading infrastructure and deep liquidity.

EQIBank retains responsibility for the banking licence, compliance framework, and underlying infrastructure, whilst partner organisations maintain control of their own brand identity and client relationships. The compliance architecture incorporates AML controls, KYC procedures, and transaction monitoring systems, and EQIBank states the framework is designed to support complex cross-border and digital asset activity at scale.

The bank has also indicated it holds established relationships with global correspondent banking partners, which is a key operational dependency for any institution seeking to deliver cross-border payment services across multiple jurisdictions.

Target market and early traction

EQIBank has positioned the platform for organisations with international client bases, including digital asset firms, financial institutions, family offices, and other globally oriented businesses. A company official noted that regulatory complexity and infrastructure costs have historically acted as the primary barriers preventing organisations from offering banking services, and that the platform is designed to remove both.

The broader BaaS market has attracted considerable interest from fintechs and non-bank organisations seeking to embed financial services without the cost and complexity of direct licensing. However, regulatory scrutiny of BaaS arrangements has also increased in several jurisdictions, particularly where compliance oversight of end partners has come under review. EQIBank's model, in which the bank itself holds the licence and maintains the compliance framework, is one approach to addressing that concern, though the effectiveness of such structures depends heavily on the robustness of ongoing partner oversight.