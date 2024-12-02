Przelewy24 has announced its partnership with global Embedded Finance platform Liberis to optimise commerce financing through the launch of Przelewy24 Finance.

Following this announcement, the collaboration marks an important expansion of Liberis' Embedded Finance capabilities in the region of Poland. Building on their existing presence, the initiative will introduce an optimised, automated funding application process tailored for ecommerce merchants.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Przelewy24 x Liberis partnership

According to the official press release, the partnership is set to provide approximately 10,700 Polish merchants with fast, flexible access to working capital through deal sizes up to GBP 250,000 (PNL 1.2 million). Przelewy24 Finance will continue to enable merchants to access funding securely and directly within Przelewy24’s merchant portal with minimal paperwork and rapid decision-making.

This initiative marks the continued expansion of Liberis in the Polish market, and both companies are set to deepen their collaboration through additional product offerings, as well as improved merchant engagement initiatives to accelerate the development of Poland's Embedded Finance ecosystem.

Przelewy24 Finance is set to address the critical funding gap facing Polish ecommerce merchants by offering a safe, technology-driven alternative to traditional lending. At the same time, the solution will enable merchants to invest in inventory, marketing campaigns, business expansion, and day-to-day operations without the barriers typically associated with conventional finance.

The product will also offer Polish merchants a fully automated application process, funding amounts up to 1.2 million PLN, fast decision-making and disbursement with minimal paperwork, pre-integrated application flows within the familiar Przelewy24 merchant portal, as well as tailored solutions for ecommerce merchants with growth initiatives and direct access through email marketing and in-platform messaging.

Furthermore, through the process of integrating funding directly into the merchant experience, the partnership is expected to remove traditional friction points and enable businesses to access capital when and where they need it most.