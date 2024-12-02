NewsFintech

Prometeo and Fiskil form Open Finance alliance for Colombia

CP

Claudia Pincovski

26 Feb 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipOpen Financefinancial institutionsbanksfintechs
Companies:
Prometeo Open Banking
Countries:
Colombia

News on Fintech

KreditBee seeks USD 120 mln in pre-IPO round at USD 1.2 bln valuation

26 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Neo Financial and United Airlines to launch MileagePlus Mastercard

26 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

BBVA’s App now available on ChatGPT in Germany and Italy

26 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Prometeo and Fiskil form Open Finance alliance for Colombia

26 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Payoneer files OCC application to establish national trust bank for stablecoin payments

25 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Reports on Fintech

Open Finance Report 2025

07 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Fintech 2040: Trajectories for the Evolution of the Fintech Ecosystem

15 May 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

It's Time to Transform Exceptions and Investigations

07 May 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

The Future of Competitive Advantage in Banking & Payments

02 Apr 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

The Global Payments and Fintech Trends Report 2025

03 Mar 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright