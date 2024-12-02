BBVA has launched a conversational app within ChatGPT, giving users in Germany and Italy direct access to product and service information.

Following this announcement, BBVA has made its conversational application available inside ChatGPT for users in Germany and Italy, allowing them to query the bank's products and services in natural language without leaving the assistant. The move positions BBVA among the first financial institutions to offer a dedicated app within the platform.

The application is designed to handle informational queries, enabling users to check and compare account conditions, card types, and savings products offered by BBVA's digital banks in the two markets. Conversations include direct links to relevant product pages on the bank's website. The app is accessible in Italy and Germany for users connecting to ChatGPT from either country, and can be found by searching for BBVA in the Apps section within ChatGPT or via a dedicated link. Once connected, users can address the app directly within a conversation using the '@BBVA App' prompt format or by selecting it from the chat input menu.

Part of a broader AI strategy

According to the official press release, the launch forms part of BBVA's existing strategic collaboration with OpenAI, which the bank says has informed the co-creation of AI-based solutions aimed at building a more customer-centric financial services proposition and improving operational efficiency. BBVA has framed this under its internal strategic framework, referred to as 'The Eight', which focuses on transforming the financial experience through AI.

The bank has indicated that it expects the current functionality — which is limited to informational queries — to evolve over time into a broader digital companion capable of supporting financial decision-making through personalised, conversational interaction.

The initiative reflects a growing trend among financial institutions to extend their digital presence into third-party conversational platforms, rather than relying solely on proprietary apps or web channels. By embedding within ChatGPT, BBVA is seeking to reach users at a point of existing digital engagement, reducing friction in the discovery of financial products.

For BBVA's digital banking operations in Italy and Germany specifically, the deployment also signals a continued emphasis on digital-first distribution. Both markets operate under BBVA's Group digital banking model, and the ChatGPT integration represents a further step in positioning those entities as technology-led operations within the broader group structure.

At this stage, the app's capabilities remain oriented towards exploration and comparison rather than transactional functionality. Users are presented with personalised responses, related product options, and curated questions based on what other customers have previously asked — a design that suggests the tool is intended primarily as a discovery and engagement layer rather than a full banking interface.