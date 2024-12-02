Metro Bank has launched an FX Forwards service for its Corporate and Commercial customers, delivered through a platform powered by Equals Money.

The service allows businesses to lock in exchange rates for future transactions, providing a mechanism to hedge against currency volatility when trading internationally. It sits alongside Metro Bank's existing foreign currency products, extending the range available to Corporate and Commercial clients within the bank's broader suite of services.

Embedded Finance model underpins delivery

The FX Forwards platform is presented under Metro Bank's brand but built on Equals Money's infrastructure, reflecting an Embedded Finance arrangement in which a specialist provider supplies the underlying technology and FX expertise. The platform is described as a digital-first environment, aimed at providing business customers with a streamlined way to manage future currency exposures alongside access to Metro Bank's relationship managers. Moreover, the arrangement allows Metro Bank to bring a new product to market without developing proprietary FX infrastructure.

For businesses operating across borders, FX Forwards will serve as a practical treasury management function: through the process of agreeing an exchange rate in advance, companies will have the possibility to remove uncertainty from future payables or receivables denominated in foreign currencies. This initiative will support cash flow planning and reduce exposure to rate movements between the point of commitment and settlement.

Metro Bank's Corporate and Commercial segment is the target audience, suggesting the service is aimed at businesses with regular cross-border payment activity rather than retail or small business customers. The bank noted that the launch follows customer demand for tools to support international trade and expansion.

The partnership structure reflects a broader pattern in UK financial services, where banks increasingly rely on specialist technology providers to extend their product range at pace, rather than building niche capabilities in-house. For Equals Money, the arrangement represents a deployment of its platform within an established retail and commercial bank.